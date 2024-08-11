Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1750

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1750 L R
Reverse 8 Escudos 1750 L R
8 Escudos 1750 L R
Average price 6900 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 4 Escudos 1750 L R
Reverse 4 Escudos 1750 L R
4 Escudos 1750 L R
Average price 8500 $
Sales
1 35
Obverse 1 Escudo 1750 L R
Reverse 1 Escudo 1750 L R
1 Escudo 1750 L R
Average price 2600 $
Sales
0 4
