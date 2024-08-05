Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1750 L R (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1750 L R - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 4 Escudos 1750 L R - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1750 with mark L R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6329 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Heritage (7)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sedwick (11)
  • Stack's (4)
  • UBS (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction GINZA - November 5, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Stack's - January 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Heritage - October 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2019
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Peru 4 Escudos 1750 L R at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

