4 Escudos 1750 L R (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1750
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1750 with mark L R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6329 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (6)
- Heritage (7)
- ibercoin (2)
- Künker (1)
- Sedwick (11)
- Stack's (4)
- UBS (1)
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
7200 $
Price in auction currency 7200 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 4, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
