4 Escudos 1750 L R (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1750 with mark L R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6329 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (28) AU (4) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (8) MS63 (8) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (26) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Cayón (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (6)

Heritage (7)

ibercoin (2)

Künker (1)

Sedwick (11)

Stack's (4)

UBS (1)