Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1750 L R (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1750 L R - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Escudo 1750 L R - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1750
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1750 with mark L R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 957 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,095. Bidding took place September 22, 2007.

Peru 1 Escudo 1750 L R at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1750 L R at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1750 L R at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1750 L R at auction Goldberg - September 25, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date September 25, 2007
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1750 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

