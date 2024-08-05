Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1750 L R (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1750
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1750 with mark L R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 957 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,095. Bidding took place September 22, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Sedwick (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
622 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
