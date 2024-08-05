1 Escudo 1750 L R (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1750 with mark L R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 957 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 6,095. Bidding took place September 22, 2007.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)