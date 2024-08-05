8 Escudos 1747 L V (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1747 with mark L V. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30421 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,750. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (6) XF (11) VF (15) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (11)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (9)

Heritage (7)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (3)

ibercoin (3)

Künker (1)

Sedwick (8)

Soler y Llach (3)

Stack's (1)