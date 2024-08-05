Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1747 L V (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 32 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1747
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1747 with mark L V. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30421 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,750. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Heritage (7)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (3)
- Künker (1)
- Sedwick (8)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9750 $
Price in auction currency 9750 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
