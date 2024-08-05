Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1747 L V (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1747 L V - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1747 L V - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 32 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1747
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1747 with mark L V. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30421 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,750. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.

Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9750 $
Price in auction currency 9750 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction Sedwick - May 28, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction Heritage - August 3, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1747 L V at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1747 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

