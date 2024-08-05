Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1770 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1770
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1770 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1480 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,212.5. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
14000 $
Price in auction currency 14000 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
18213 $
Price in auction currency 18212.5 USD
