4 Escudos 1770 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1770 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1480 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,212.5. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.

Сondition AU (4) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (4) Service NGC (4)