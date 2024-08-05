Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1770 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1770 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1770 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,398 oz) 12,3795 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1770 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1480 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 18,212.5. Bidding took place January 10, 2014.

Peru 4 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Peru 4 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
14000 $
Price in auction currency 14000 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Peru 4 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Peru 4 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
18213 $
Price in auction currency 18212.5 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Peru 4 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 19, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2011
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

