Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1770

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM
Reverse 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM
8 Escudos 1770 LM JM
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 38
Obverse 4 Escudos 1770 LM JM
Reverse 4 Escudos 1770 LM JM
4 Escudos 1770 LM JM
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Escudos 1770 LM JM
Reverse 2 Escudos 1770 LM JM
2 Escudos 1770 LM JM
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1770 LM JM
Reverse 1 Escudo 1770 LM JM
1 Escudo 1770 LM JM
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 3
Category
Year
