1 Escudo 1770 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1770
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1770 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4821 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,415. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
999 $
Price in auction currency 999 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1410 $
Price in auction currency 1410 USD
