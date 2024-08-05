Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1770 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1770 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1770 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1770 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4821 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,415. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Peru 1 Escudo 1770 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
999 $
Price in auction currency 999 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1770 LM JM at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1410 $
Price in auction currency 1410 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1770 LM JM at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

