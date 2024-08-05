1 Escudo 1770 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1770 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4821 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,415. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (3)