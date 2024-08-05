Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1770 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1770
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1770 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4065 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4712 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date December 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
