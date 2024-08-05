Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1770 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1770 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4065 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
4712 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Cayón - February 2, 2017
Seller Cayón
Date February 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Spink - December 16, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Jesús Vico - November 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1770 LM JM at auction Jesús Vico - March 6, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

