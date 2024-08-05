Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1754 LM JD (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1754
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (205)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1754 with mark LM JD. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22170 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,338. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
3864 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
