Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1754 LM JD (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1754
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (205)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1754 with mark LM JD. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22170 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,338. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS60 PCGS
Selling price
3864 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Peru 8 Escudos 1754 LM JD at auction Heritage - January 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1754 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

