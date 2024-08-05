8 Escudos 1754 LM JD (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1754 with mark LM JD. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22170 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,338. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (22) XF (63) VF (116) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (8) AU53 (2) XF45 (4) XF40 (3) DETAILS (4) Service PCGS (7) NGC (21) NCS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (35)

Bolaffi (1)

Cayón (12)

CNG (1)

Heritage (20)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (46)

ibercoin (4)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Jesús Vico (7)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Sedwick (2)

Soler y Llach (49)

Stack's (11)

Tauler & Fau (5)

UBS (2)

Warin Global Investments (1)