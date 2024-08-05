Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1748 L R (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1748 with mark L R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
53662 $
Price in auction currency 50000 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
