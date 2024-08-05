8 Escudos 1748 L R (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1748 with mark L R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (5) XF (6) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (7) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (5)

Baldwin's (1)

Cayón (2)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (2)

Hess Divo (1)

Sedwick (6)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (2)