Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1748 L R (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1748 L R - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1748 L R - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 32 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1748
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1748 with mark L R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 283 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 50,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Sedwick (6)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
53662 $
Price in auction currency 50000 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
11000 $
Price in auction currency 11000 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Sedwick - May 1, 2014
Seller Sedwick
Date May 1, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Goldberg - May 30, 2012
Seller Goldberg
Date May 30, 2012
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1748 L R at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

