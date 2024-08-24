Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1748

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1748 L R
Reverse 8 Escudos 1748 L R
8 Escudos 1748 L R
Average price 11000 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 2 Escudos 1748 L V
Reverse 2 Escudos 1748 L V
2 Escudos 1748 L V
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Escudos 1748 L R
Reverse 2 Escudos 1748 L R
2 Escudos 1748 L R
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1748 L V
Reverse 1 Escudo 1748 L V
1 Escudo 1748 L V
Average price
Sales
0 0
