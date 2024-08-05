Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1748 L V (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 20 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1748
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1748 with mark L V. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1748 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search