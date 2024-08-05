2 Escudos 1748 L V (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1748 with mark L V. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 583 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition VF (1)