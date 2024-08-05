2 Escudos 1748 L R (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1748 with mark L R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 584 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 16,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.

Сondition XF (1)