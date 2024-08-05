Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1816 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1816 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1816 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1816 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31132 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place August 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (22)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (14)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (6)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (3)
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2350 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 7, 2022
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Jesús Vico - June 30, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Peru in 1816 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search