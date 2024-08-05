Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1816 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1816 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31132 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place August 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2350 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
