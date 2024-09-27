Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1816

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1816 JP
Reverse 8 Escudos 1816 JP
8 Escudos 1816 JP
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 94
Obverse 4 Escudos 1816 JP
Reverse 4 Escudos 1816 JP
4 Escudos 1816 JP
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 10
Obverse 2 Escudos 1816 JP
Reverse 2 Escudos 1816 JP
2 Escudos 1816 JP
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Escudo 1816 JP
Reverse 1 Escudo 1816 JP
1 Escudo 1816 JP
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP
Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP
1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP
Average price 990 $
Sales
0 17
