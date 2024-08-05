Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1816 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1816 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1816 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1816 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4390 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Stack's (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1816 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1816 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2810 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1816 JP at auction Stack's - June 15, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date June 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1816 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 15, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1816 JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1 Escudo 1816 JP at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition F
Selling price

