Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1816 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1816 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4390 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (3)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
447 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2810 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 15, 2009
Condition F
Selling price
******
