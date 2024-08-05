Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1816 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1816 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
894 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
