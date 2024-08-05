Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1816 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1816 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1816 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1816 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

Peru 4 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
894 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1816 JP at auction CNG - January 22, 2019
Seller CNG
Date January 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 450 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1816 JP at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 4 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 4 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 4 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 4 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Heritage - January 7, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2013
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Peru 4 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 29, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Peru 4 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Stack's - June 15, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date June 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1816 JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

