Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1816 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1816 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 7, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1862 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1011 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 15, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
