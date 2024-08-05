1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1816 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition AU (3) XF (5) VF (9) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) Service NGC (3)