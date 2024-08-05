Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,873)
- Weight 1,75 g
- Pure gold (0,0491 oz) 1,5277 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Escudo
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1816 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
843 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1703 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
