Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,873)
  • Weight 1,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,0491 oz) 1,5277 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Escudo
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1/2 Escudo 1816 with mark L JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
843 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1703 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP at auction Jean ELSEN - September 18, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP at auction HERVERA - May 15, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date May 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP at auction Stack's - January 8, 2012
Seller Stack's
Date January 8, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Peru 1/2 Escudo 1816 L JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 11, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Escudo 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
