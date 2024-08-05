Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1787 MI (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1787 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14382 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (25)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Cayón (10)
- CNG (1)
- Felzmann (7)
- Goldberg (3)
- Heritage (15)
- HERVERA (5)
- Hess Divo (2)
- Jesús Vico (7)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Palombo (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (5)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2060 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search