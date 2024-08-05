8 Escudos 1787 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1787 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14382 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 8, 2006.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (16) XF (39) VF (40) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (8) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (21) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (25)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Cayón (10)

CNG (1)

Felzmann (7)

Goldberg (3)

Heritage (15)

HERVERA (5)

Hess Divo (2)

Jesús Vico (7)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Palombo (1)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (8)

Spink (1)

Stack's (5)

Tauler & Fau (3)

UBS (1)