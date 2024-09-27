Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1787

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1787 MI
Reverse 8 Escudos 1787 MI
8 Escudos 1787 MI
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 100
Obverse 8 Escudos 1787 IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1787 IJ
8 Escudos 1787 IJ
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse 4 Escudos 1787 MI
Reverse 4 Escudos 1787 MI
4 Escudos 1787 MI
Average price 940 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 4 Escudos 1787 IJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1787 IJ
4 Escudos 1787 IJ
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 7
Obverse 2 Escudos 1787 IJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1787 IJ
2 Escudos 1787 IJ
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Escudos 1787 MI
Reverse 2 Escudos 1787 MI
2 Escudos 1787 MI
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Escudo 1787 MI
Reverse 1 Escudo 1787 MI
1 Escudo 1787 MI
Average price 340 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Escudo 1787 IJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1787 IJ
1 Escudo 1787 IJ
Average price 350 $
Sales
0 1
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search