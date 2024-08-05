Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1787 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1787 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 2 Escudos 1787 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1787 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1843 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 345. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1787 MI at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
400 $
Price in auction currency 400 USD
Peru 2 Escudos 1787 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 345 EUR
Peru 2 Escudos 1787 MI at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

