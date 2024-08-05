2 Escudos 1787 IJ (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1787 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1842 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Сondition XF (1)