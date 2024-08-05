Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1787 IJ (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1787 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3478 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place December 18, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1554 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date December 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
