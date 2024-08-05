Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1787 IJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1787 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1787 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1787 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3478 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place December 18, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
Peru 8 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1900 $
Price in auction currency 1900 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1554 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 18, 2022
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Peru 8 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Peru 8 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Stack's - December 19, 2007
Peru 8 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Stack's - December 19, 2007
Seller Stack's
Date December 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction UBS - March 20, 2007
Seller UBS
Date March 20, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

