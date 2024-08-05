8 Escudos 1787 IJ (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1787 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3478 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,070. Bidding took place December 18, 2007.

