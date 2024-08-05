Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1787 IJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1787 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1787 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1787 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place June 30, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Peru 4 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1722 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 30, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Peru 4 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 4 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Peru 4 Escudos 1787 IJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

