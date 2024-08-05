Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1787 IJ (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1787 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place June 30, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
1722 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 30, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
