Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1787 IJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1787 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1787 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1787 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1315 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Peru 1 Escudo 1787 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

