Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1787 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1787 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1787 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1787 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1941 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Peru 4 Escudos 1787 MI at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
1187 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1787 MI at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Peru 4 Escudos 1787 MI at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Peru 4 Escudos 1787 MI at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
Peru 4 Escudos 1787 MI at auction Stack's - January 11, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date January 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Peru in 1787 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search