Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1787 MI (Peru, Charles III)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1787 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1787 MI at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1787 MI at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1787 MI at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

