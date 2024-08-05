Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1793 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1793 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1793 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1793 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3499 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,830. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (11)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (6)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1514 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Jesús Vico - November 26, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - July 30, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 2, 2020
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction VL Nummus - September 15, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Peru 8 Escudos 1793 IJ at auction Stack's - August 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1793 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Peru in 1793 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search