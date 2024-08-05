Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1793 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1793
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1793 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3499 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,830. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1514 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1611 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date July 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
