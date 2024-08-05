Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1749 L R (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1749 L R - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 1 Escudo 1749 L R - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1749
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1749 with mark L R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36049 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Peru 1 Escudo 1749 L R at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
14400 $
Price in auction currency 14400 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1749 L R at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
5321 $
Price in auction currency 3900 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1749 L R at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1749 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

