1 Escudo 1749 L R (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1749 with mark L R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36049 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)