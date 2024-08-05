Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1749 L R (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0995 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1749
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1749 with mark L R. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36049 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
