1 Escudo 1776 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1776 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.

