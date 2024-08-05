Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1776 MJ (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1776 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Sedwick (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2017
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search