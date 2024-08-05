Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1776 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1776 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1776 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1776 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 67 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1776 MJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Peru 1 Escudo 1776 MJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
848 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1776 MJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1776 MJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1776 MJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1776 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1776 MJ at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1776 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1776 MJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1776 MJ at auction Heritage - January 26, 2017
Peru 1 Escudo 1776 MJ at auction Heritage - January 26, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2017
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 1 Escudo 1776 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

