Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1814 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1814 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1814 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1814 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22609 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1550 USD
Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1753 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Jesús Vico - April 21, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1814 JP at auction Nihon - July 12, 2020
Seller Nihon
Date July 12, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price

