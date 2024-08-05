8 Escudos 1814 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1814 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22609 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (19) XF (50) VF (48) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (9) Service NGC (17) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Aureo & Calicó (30)

Cayón (13)

Creusy Numismatique (3)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (15)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (10)

Jesús Vico (5)

Künker (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Nihon (2)

Numimarket (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Sedwick (2)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (11)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (6)

UBS (5)