Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1814 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1814 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22609 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1550 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1753 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
