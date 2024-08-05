Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1798 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1798 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1798 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1798 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5067 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2254 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2424 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Heritage - August 8, 2019
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Heritage - August 8, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Jesús Vico - March 1, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Naumann - August 6, 2017
Seller Naumann
Date August 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Stack's - August 4, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Sedwick - May 4, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date May 4, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Peru in 1798 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search