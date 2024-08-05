Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1798 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1798 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5067 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Cayón (8)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Naumann (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2254 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2424 $
Price in auction currency 2300 EUR
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2019
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 4, 2017
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search