Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1798

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1798 IJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1798 IJ
8 Escudos 1798 IJ
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 4 Escudos 1798 IJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1798 IJ
4 Escudos 1798 IJ
Average price 310 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 2 Escudos 1798 IJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1798 IJ
2 Escudos 1798 IJ
Average price 630 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1798 IJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1798 IJ
1 Escudo 1798 IJ
Average price 450 $
Sales
0 2
