4 Escudos 1798 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1798 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3829 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place July 1, 2015.

Сondition VF (4)