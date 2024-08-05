Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1798 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1798 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3829 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place July 1, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search