Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1798 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1798 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 4 Escudos 1798 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: MARTÍ HERVERA S.L

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1798 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3829 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place July 1, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Peru 4 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
465 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Peru in 1798 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search