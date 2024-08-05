Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
2 Escudos 1798 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1798 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Monedalia.es (1)
