Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

2 Escudos 1798 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1798
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 2 Escudos 1798 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Monedalia.es (1)
Peru 2 Escudos 1798 IJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

