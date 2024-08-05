Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1798 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0951 oz) 2,9575 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1798
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1798 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5046 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1798 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
