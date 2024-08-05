1 Escudo 1798 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1798 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5046 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 520. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) F (1)