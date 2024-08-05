Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1809 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1809 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1809 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (75)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1809 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,600. Bidding took place January 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (14)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (13)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
  • UBS (1)
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3308 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2406 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction Numisor - October 17, 2020
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction Great Coins & Art Auctions - September 6, 2024
Seller Great Coins & Art Auctions
Date September 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
Peru 8 Escudos 1809 JP at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

