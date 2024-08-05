Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1809 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
3308 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2406 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date October 17, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
