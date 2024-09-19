Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1809

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1809 JP
Reverse 8 Escudos 1809 JP
8 Escudos 1809 JP
Average price 3600 $
Sales
2 75
Obverse 4 Escudos 1809 JP
Reverse 4 Escudos 1809 JP
4 Escudos 1809 JP
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Escudos 1809 JP
Reverse 2 Escudos 1809 JP
2 Escudos 1809 JP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1809 JP
Reverse 1 Escudo 1809 JP
1 Escudo 1809 JP
Average price
Sales
0 0
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search