Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1809 JP (Peru, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1809 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1809 JP - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1809 with mark JP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lima Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1809 JP at auction Cayón - December 13, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date December 13, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

