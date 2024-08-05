Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1769 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1769
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1769 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32446 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10362 $
Price in auction currency 9600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7509 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
