Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1769 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1769 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32446 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10362 $
Price in auction currency 9600 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7509 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction Cayón - November 30, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 7, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 7, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction Jesús Vico - November 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction CNG - September 11, 2019
Seller CNG
Date September 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction Cayón - June 12, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date June 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1769 LM JM at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

