8 Escudos 1769 LM JM (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1769 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32446 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (4) XF (20) VF (9) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (9) PCGS (1)

