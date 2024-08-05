8 Escudos 1779 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1779 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36057 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

