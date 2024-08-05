Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1779 MJ (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7821 oz) 24,327 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1779 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36057 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,200. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1922 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2146 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
