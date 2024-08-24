Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1779

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1779 MJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1779 MJ
8 Escudos 1779 MJ
Average price 2200 $
Sales
0 65
Obverse 4 Escudos 1779 MJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1779 MJ
4 Escudos 1779 MJ
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 4 Escudos 1779 MI
Reverse 4 Escudos 1779 MI
4 Escudos 1779 MI
Average price 2300 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Escudos 1779 MJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1779 MJ
2 Escudos 1779 MJ
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 1 Escudo 1779 MJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1779 MJ
1 Escudo 1779 MJ
Average price 830 $
Sales
0 3
