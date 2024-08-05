Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1779 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1779 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3486 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place April 15, 2005.

Peru 4 Escudos 1779 MJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1779 MJ at auction Stack's - April 20, 2005
Seller Stack's
Date April 20, 2005
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
2300 $
Price in auction currency 2300 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

