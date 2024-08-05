Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

1 Escudo 1779 MJ (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1779 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 1 Escudo 1779 MJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 3,38 g
  • Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1779 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21221 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place September 3, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Peru 1 Escudo 1779 MJ at auction Heritage - September 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Peru 1 Escudo 1779 MJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
707 $
Price in auction currency 660 EUR
Peru 1 Escudo 1779 MJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

