Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
1 Escudo 1779 MJ (Peru, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 3,38 g
- Pure gold (0,0979 oz) 3,0454 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 1 Escudo 1779 with mark MJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21221 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place September 3, 2023.
Seller Heritage
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
707 $
Price in auction currency 660 EUR
Where to sell?
