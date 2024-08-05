Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

4 Escudos 1779 MI (Peru, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1779 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III Reverse 4 Escudos 1779 MI - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1779 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4675 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Peru 4 Escudos 1779 MI at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
2595 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Peru 4 Escudos 1779 MI at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 4 Escudos 1779 MI at auction Künker - September 29, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
4378 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Peru in 1779 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 4 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search