Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
4 Escudos 1779 MI (Peru, Charles III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3911 oz) 12,1635 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1779
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 4 Escudos 1779 with mark MI. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4675 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- HERVERA (1)
- Künker (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1779 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search