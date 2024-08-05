Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1794 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1794
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1794 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 4,750. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (21)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (10)
- CNG (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (8)
- HERVERA (16)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Künker (4)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (15)
- Stack's (6)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (4)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1450 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1709 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search