Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1794 IJ (Peru, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1794 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1794 IJ - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1794 with mark IJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 4,750. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1450 $
Price in auction currency 1350 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1709 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Numisor - April 25, 2023
Seller Numisor
Date April 25, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Heritage - August 18, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 18, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Heritage - May 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 20, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1794 IJ at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

