8 Escudos 1756 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1756
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1756 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36052 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3505 $
Price in auction currency 3250 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 21, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
