8 Escudos 1756 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1756 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36052 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (17) XF (39) VF (63) F (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (5) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (17) PCGS (3)

