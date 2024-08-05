Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1756 LM JM (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1756
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1756 with mark LM JM. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36052 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,900. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (19)
  • Cayón (10)
  • CNG (3)
  • DNW (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (12)
  • HERVERA (26)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (27)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
  • UBS (3)
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3346 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3505 $
Price in auction currency 3250 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction Heritage - January 13, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction Heritage - December 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 13, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 2, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction GINZA - November 21, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date November 21, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1756 LM JM at auction Schulman - March 21, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date March 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1756 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Peru in 1756 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search