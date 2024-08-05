Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

8 Escudos 1751 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1751 LM J - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1751 LM J - Gold Coin Value - Peru, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
  • Diameter 36 mm

Description

  • Country Peru
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1751
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lima
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1751 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1344 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 26,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Auction World (5)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (50)
  • Cayón (16)
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (37)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (19)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (5)
  • Künker (12)
  • Leu (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Nomisma (5)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Sedwick (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (26)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (12)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
  • UBS (8)
  • Varesi (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • VL Nummus (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
8586 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6742 $
Price in auction currency 6250 EUR
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction NOONANS - October 4, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 4, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Stack's - January 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Peru 8 Escudos 1751 LM J at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Peru Coin catalog of Ferdinand VI Coins of Peru in 1751 All Peru coins Peru gold coins Peru coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search