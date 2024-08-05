Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833
8 Escudos 1751 LM J (Peru, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,796 oz) 24,759 g
- Diameter 36 mm
Description
- Country Peru
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1751
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Lima
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Peruvian 8 Escudos 1751 with mark LM J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Lima Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1344 sold at the NOONANS auction for GBP 26,000. Bidding took place October 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
8586 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6742 $
Price in auction currency 6250 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NOONANS
Date October 4, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1751 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
