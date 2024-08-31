Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Peru Period: 1746-1833 1746-1833

Coins of Peru 1751

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1751 LM J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1751 LM J
8 Escudos 1751 LM J
Average price 7800 $
Sales
1 249
Obverse 4 Escudos 1751 LM J
Reverse 4 Escudos 1751 LM J
4 Escudos 1751 LM J
Average price 6300 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 2 Escudos 1751 LM J
Reverse 2 Escudos 1751 LM J
2 Escudos 1751 LM J
Average price 3700 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 1 Escudo 1751 LM J
Reverse 1 Escudo 1751 LM J
1 Escudo 1751 LM J
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 10
